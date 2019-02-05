Ready to make a change. Gina Kirschenheiter promised her fans that she would never drink and drive again days after she was arrested for a DUI.

“I honestly believe that some issues no matter how great and important are truly only a part of our awareness once we are personally effected by them. For me….what happened this week is that issue,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 34, began on Monday, February 4, via Instagram. “It’s amazing how in the course of less than a week you can realize the full extent of allowing people into your every day life and how the opinions of everyone watching can run from incredibly chastising to extremely supportive.”

While Kirschenheiter acknowledged that all “bad choices have bad consequences,” she also pointed out that her decisions are “magnified” because she is a public figure.

“Those who are a part of my real life gave me words of encouragement and love knowing the content of my character and the love in my heart. As embarrassed and hard on myself as I’ve been in these past few days, I’ve been shocked by the astonishing amount of ‘it could have happened to anyone’ and ‘we’ve all been there’ that I’ve received through friends both close to me and on social media,” she wrote. “I could easily join in with the chorus saying ‘you’re right, it could be any of us’ but it shouldn’t be any of us. EVER !”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, February 1, that Kirschenheiter was booked in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, in the early hours of Thursday, January 31. Her court date is set for February 28.

The reality TV personality added on Monday that it’s “terrible” that drinking and driving has “become a social norm.”

“I am disappointed in myself and that I am a part of this social norm. Especially since everyone who knows me knows I’m the queen of Uber/Lyft. This didn’t happen to me. I wasn’t ‘unlucky’ I made a conscious decision to do something epically [sic] stupid,” Kirschenheiter wrote. “One time is one time too many. I am awake now. I can promise this will NEVER BE ME again.”

She concluded: “To all of you who wrote me with pain in their hearts about how drinking and driving has had a negative impact on them and their families, I hear you. Thank you. I make this promise to each one of you with your messages in my heart…. I am committed to this cause and hope to effect a positive change and dialogue. You don’t have to believe me with these words, but I hope over time you will see through my actions.”

Public affairs officer Jaimee Blashaw previously confirmed to Us that Kirschenheiter “was stopped for a traffic violation in Rancho Santa Margarita at Santa Margarita Parkway” and arrested for DUI at 12:20 a.m. on January 31.

Kirschenheiter, who shares three kids with ex-husband Matthew, will return for season 14 of RHOC, which is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year.

