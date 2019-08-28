



According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Matt alleged Gina, who joined the cast of the Bravo hit last year, “actually earned approximately $86,000 in 2018, almost three times what she represented” in previous paperwork.

Based on the tax docs Matt provided, Gina was paid $63,000 by production for season 13 of RHOC and $5,450 by NBCUniversal. He also claimed his spouse makes at least $10,000 per month from endorsements and appearances.

Matt, for his part, stated that he is currently unemployed after he was forced to resign from his job as a financial account manager following his June arrest for suspicions relating to domestic violence. (Matt was never officially charged with a crime, but Gina was granted a restraining order against him.) He listed his current monthly income as $0, citing $100,000 in the bank, including a $75,000 severance from his former employer.

“I had worked at [my former employer] for 12 years and was promoted only years ago. When [Gina] commenced her role on the Real Housewives of Orange County, I advised my employer. [The company] did not want to be associated with the reality television show, which is part of the reason [I] was not filmed,” he stated in the paperwork, noting that after the details of Gina’s restraining order against Matt were made public, his employer “made it clear that we must part ways.”

“I have been seeking a new job,” Matt continued in the docs. “Although there have been no criminal charges filed against me and have never been convicted of a crime, it has been very difficult to obtain new employment.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Matt was ordered to pay Gina almost $10,000 a month in child and spousal support. The twosome, who wed in 2010, were granted joint legal custody of the kids at an August hearing. Gina was granted primary physical custody.

While a judge agreed to the “dissolution” of Gina and Matt’s marriage on August 14, they will remain legally married until December 31, 2019, as they work out their legal issues.

Gina and Matt are due in court on October 10 regarding child support. The reality TV personality’s restraining order against her ex was previously extended until a January 2020 court date.

