Back on bad terms? Gina Kirschenheiter is seeking a restraining order against her estranged husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, filed paperwork against Matthew, also 35, on Monday, June 24. Two days earlier, the businessman was arrested in the O.C., according to jail records.

The Blast reports that Matthew was arrested on suspicions relating to domestic violence, but he has yet to be officially charged with a crime. Matthew was released on Sunday, June 23, at 1 a.m. His bail was $0.

Gina and Matthew announced their split in July 2018 before season 13 of RHOC began airing on Bravo. The pair, who tied the knot in 2010, share three kids: Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3.

Earlier this month, however, Gina sparked reconciliation rumors when she shared a sweet tribute to Matthew on his birthday via Instagram — even posting a photo from their wedding.

“Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for,” the Bravo star wrote on June 11. “Wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else. Like you said, ‘I’m your person and you’re mine.’”

Days later, an insider told Us that the twosome were indeed back together, noting that their reunion is expected to be covered on season 14 of RHOC.

“We’ll learn why they split and how they found their way back to each other,” the insider explains to Us. “They’ve always been very amicable and friendly or contentious.”

Gina’s costar Vicki Gunvalson celebrated the pair’s reconciliation by commenting on Us Weekly’s Instagram on June 13. “Woo hoo,” Vicki wrote. Tamra Judge also “liked” the photo.

Their reunion was brief, however. Us confirmed on Tuesday, June 25, that the duo split again.

Earlier this year, Gina faced her own legal troubles. Us previously confirmed that she was taken into custody for driving under the influence on January 31.

“I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly,” she said in a statement to Us at the time. “I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

