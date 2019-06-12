Is love in the air in Orange County? Gina Kirschenheiter sparked reconciliation rumors with an emotional message to her estranged husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter.

“Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, wrote on Tuesday, June 11, via Instagram. “Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for. Wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else.”

She concluded: “Like you said, ‘I’m your person and you’re mine.’ ❤️ Happy Birthday Matthew. 🎂”

In addition to sharing a sweet photo from the pair’s 2010 nuptials, Gina posted several lovey-dovey photos with Matthew for his birthday. Fans were then quick to speculate that the Bravo star reunited with her husband one year after their split.

“I hope this means you guys are back together,” one fan wrote.

A second user commented, “Pls tell me ur back together.”

Even Vicki Gunvalson weighed in, writing, “So sweet and I’m so happy for you.”

Fans then started questioning the O.G. of the OC, but she didn’t give an update on Gina’s relationship status.

“If you have a question about someone’s relationship ask them,” Vicki replied to one curious user.

Gina and Matthew split while she was filming season 13 of RHOC in 2018. The duo share three kids: Nicholas, 6, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3.

“After careful consideration and deep thought, we have decided to end our legal marriage. With that said, we will never end our friendship and will forever remain family,” the twosome said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly in July 2018. “We are dedicated to raising our children together in a happy, healthy loving environment. We will be navigating this difficult process with respect and grace for one another. We kindly ask for others to treat us with this same respect and grace at we move through this family adjustment.”

While Matthew never appeared on the Bravo series, fans may get an update on Gina’s love life when season 14 premieres later this year.

