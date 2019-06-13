It’s official! Gina and Matthew Kirschenheiter are giving their relationship another try nearly a year after filing for divorce.

“Yes, they are back together,” an insider tells Us Weekly, noting that their reconciliation “will be covered on the upcoming season” of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“We’ll learn why they split and how they found their way back to each other,” the insider explains to Us. “They’ve always been very amicable and friendly or contentious.”

Gina, 35, sparked reconciliation rumors on Tuesday, June 11, by sharing a heartfelt tribute to Matthew on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair, including one picture from their 2010 nuptials. “Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for. Wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else. Like you said, ‘I’m your person and you’re mine.’”

Gina and Matthew called it quits before season 13 of RHOC started airing in 2018. The spouses confirmed they filed for divorce in an exclusive statement to Us at the time.

“After careful consideration and deep thought, we have decided to end our legal marriage. With that said, we will never end our friendship and will forever remain family,” they said in a joint statement in July 2018. “We are dedicated to raising our children together in a happy, healthy loving environment. We will be navigating this difficult process with respect and grace for one another. We kindly ask for others to treat us with this same respect and grace at we move through this family adjustment.”

Gina and Matthew share three kids: Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 will return to Bravo later this year.

With reporting by Brody Brown

