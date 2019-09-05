



Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter’s estranged husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, charged with domestic violence on Wednesday, September 4.

According to the felony complaint obtained by Us Weekly, Matthew, 35, was charged with two felony counts by the Orange County District Attorney for a domestic violence incident involving Gina, 35, on June 22. Though he was arrested for the altercation in June, Matthew wasn’t charged until Wednesday.

The documents state that Matthew “willfully and unlawfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon” Gina, who filed a restraining order against her husband after the June incident. The papers also claim that Matthew “unlawfully violated the personal liberty” of his wife “by violence, menace, fraud and deceit.”

Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney, told Us Weekly that, if Matt is found guilty, he will face a maximum sentence of four years and eight months in state prison. Edds added that an arraignment date will be set when Matthew turns himself in to authorities.

Us confirmed in July 2018 that the Bravo star and her husband had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The couple share three children: daughter Sienna, 5, and sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4.

“After careful consideration and deep thought, we have decided to end our legal marriage. With that said, we will never end our friendship and will forever remain family,” the paid said in an exclusive statement to Us. “We are dedicated to raising our children together in a happy, healthy loving environment. We will be navigating this difficult process with respect and grace for one another.”

According to court documents, Matt and Gina will share legal custody of their children after their divorce is finalized in January 2020. The RHOC star will receive primary custody of the kids, while her husband will get some weekend time. Matt will also give Gina a total of $9,627 each month, which covers $4,500 in child support and $5,127 in spousal support.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!