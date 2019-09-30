



Moving on from the drama. Gina Kirschenheiter debuted her new man, Travis Mullen, on social media with two super cute photos of the pair.

“Always find a reason to laugh. It may not add years to your life but will surely add life to your years ❤️,” the 35-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Monday, September 30, via Instagram.

Tamra Judge told Us Weekly earlier this month that her costar was off the market.

“Gina has met a guy. Gina is amazing, I love Gina and I’m really happy for her,” Tamra told Us on September 10. “He’s a good guy, he’s got kids the same age as Gina and he was divorced so they have a lot in common.”

The Cut Fitness Owner added that Gina is “in a really good place” amid her drama with her estranged husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter.

Gina and Matthew, who share daughter Sienna, 5, and sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4, called it quits in July 2018. After a brief reconciliation earlier this year, Matthew was arrested on suspicions relating to domestic violence in June. In court documents obtained by Us, Gina, who was granted a restraining order against her ex, alleged that Matthew was abusive toward her in the past.

Last month, the exes appeared in court. While a judge signed off on the “dissolution of marriage,” Gina and Matthew’s divorce will not be finalized until 2020. While Matthew was ordered to pay Gina $10,000 a month in child and spousal support, he fought back in court docs, claiming he was forced to resign from his job as a financial account manager following his June arrest.

Earlier this month, Matthew was formally charged with domestic violence and false imprisonment. He pleaded not guilty in court on September 6.

“Matt maintains his innocence,” his attorney, Edward Welbourn, said in a statement. “The divorce and the alleged incident is unfortunate, and there are unfortunately three children who also are going through this. In these cases, where there are no witnesses, it comes down to the credibility of the people.”

Gina and Matthew will share legal custody of their three kids, but the Bravo star has primary custody.

