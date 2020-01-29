The Brady Bunch: Orange County style! Gina Kirschenheiter is moving in with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and their respective children, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

As first revealed on Us’ “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the 35-year-old Real Housewives of Orange Country star is “planning to move into a house with Travis and her three kids and his three kids in the next few weeks.”

The source adds that Gina, who officially split from ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter during the summer of 2019, is “really excited about this move and she is looking forward to this next chapter.”

Gina and Matt, 36, share Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4, and daughter Sienna, 5. The twosome, who first broke up in July 2018, briefly reunited before the former financial account manager was arrested and subsequently charged with domestic violence in June 2019.

Us confirmed in September 2019 that Gina moved on with Mullen.

“We got set up through a friend and I don’t think either of us were expecting to like each other, you know? We just did, and it’s really easy and comfortable,” she told Us at the time. “He’s a great person. He’s a really good guy, really sweet, really kind and it’s nothing like I’ve ever really experienced before. I’m just really enjoying being with him and he’s pretty rad, so we’ll see what happens.”

Three months later, Gina reflected on her tumultuous divorce from Matt and relationship with Mullen via Instagram.

“2019 started as a year filled with mistakes, regret and heartache and ended up being a year full of hope, perspective and love,” the Bravo star wrote on January 1. “WHAT A YEAR IT WAS! Honestly one of my favorite and least favorite years to date. Looking so forward to 2020. @travis.mullen.85 I love you. ❤️ #happynewyear #rhoc #newbeginnings.”

While Bravo has yet to officially announce the cast of RHOC season 15 following the exits of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, Gina seemingly confirmed her return earlier this month.

“So are you part of the next season? I along with many friends won’t watch unless you are in!” the fan commented on her recent Instagram post, to which Gina replied, “❤️ u will know soon 😉.”