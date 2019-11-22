



So happy together! Shannon Beador and her boyfriend, John Janssen, revealed how their kids are adjusting to their new family dynamic.

“Unbelievable,” Janssen told Us Weekly exclusively at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala on Thursday, November 21, when asked how their broods are blending. “Everybody gets along and are growing closer and closer every day, and we’re all together as a group all the time.”

Beador, 55, called the process “great” and “very sweet.”

In fact, their relatives get along so well that the Real Housewives of Orange County star and the businessman will be splitting up the holiday festivities this year. “My whole family is coming to her house Christmas Eve, and her whole family is coming to my family on Thanksgiving,” Janssen explained.

On a romantic level, the couple share a myriad of interests, including sports and karaoke. “We’re both [University of Southern California] Trojans,” Beador noted. “We have the UCLA game this weekend.”

Janssen interjected that the duo love to frequent “all our favorite restaurants in Newport,” while the reality star mentioned they often “spend time with friends” for date night.

Us confirmed Beador’s relationship in July. The TV personality finalized her divorce from David Beador in April. The exes share daughter Sophie, 17, and twin daughters Stella and Adeline, 15.

Janssen and Shannon posed for a photo with their children while attending an event in August. “What an experience at my very first rap festival. #realstreetfest,” she wrote via Instagram. “Kids had a ball Parents did their best to be hip…”

The Bravo star gushed about her new beau in August. “I’ve never been happier. I’m in a really great place,” she told Us exclusively, explaining that the two met through a mutual friend. “My friends have known him for 30 years, so I didn’t have to make sure he was there for the right reasons. … He’s just a great person. I have a great connection with him. … I’m very much in love.”

Shannon divulged at the time that she would “absolutely” be open to getting married again.

David, for his part, had quite the reaction when his ex-wife attempted to facilitate a meeting. “They’ve seen each other, but David isn’t interested. I tried to introduce them, but he walked away. David walked away,” she told Us in October. “I should have expected it.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe