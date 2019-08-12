



It’s a family affair! Real House of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s relationship with boyfriend John Janssen appears to be progressing smoothly as the couple posed together for a sweet picture with their collective children.

“What an experience at my very first rap festival,” Beador, 55, captioned the family photo on Monday, August 12. “#Realstreetfest Kids had a ball. Parents did their best to be hip.”

The group shot, which showed Beador and Janssen sandwiched between their kids, received support from the reality TV personality’s costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke as she replied “so fun” with two laughing emojis. A fan also noted how “awesome” the photo op was, referring to the family as the “new Brady Bunch.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Beador and Janssen were an item in July. At the time, the Bravo star made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a sweet picture of the couple standing before an exquisite sunset.

Earlier this month, Beador explained to Us that she met her significant other through mutual friends. She also noted that she was “in a really great place” and had “never been happier.”

“My friends have known him for 30 years, so I didn’t have to make sure he was there for the right reason,” she told Us on August 5. “He’s just a great person. I have a great connection with him. … I’m very much in love.”

Before finding love with Janssen, the RHOC star was married to David Beador. The former couple announced their split in October 2017, and filed two months later. The exes, who were married for 17 years, share 18-year-old daughter Sophie and 15-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Adeline.

Us previously reported that Shannon was briefly linked to Comcast executive Rick Stanley in February. However, she would later go public with Janssen three months after her divorce was finalized.

Shannon shared with Us on August 5 that she could “absolutely” see herself remarrying after her split with David. “I’m 55 years old. I haven’t wanted to rush into anything,” she said at the time. “I’ve got one shot left, if I want to be realistic. … I want to be certain this time that everything is gonna be good.”

