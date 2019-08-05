



“I’ve never been happier. I’m in a really great place,” the 55-year-old Bravo star told Us on Monday, August 5, noting that the twosome met through a mutual friend. “My friends have known him for 30 years, so I didn’t have to make sure he was there for the right reasons. … He’s just a great person. I have a great connection with him. … I’m very much in love.”

The reality TV personality made her relationship with Janssen public on July 26, three months after her divorce from ex-husband David Beador was finalized following a nearly two-year legal battle. Shannon and David share 18-year-old daughter Sophie and 15-year-old twin daughters Stella and Adeline.

While Shannon’s marriage to David was plagued with infidelity on his part, the Bravolebrity isn’t ruling out another trip down the aisle.

“What lacked in my marriage before is i want to be part of a partnership and team. I’m looking forward to that,” she told Us after confirming she would “absolutely” get married again. ”I’m 55 years old. I haven’t wanted to rush into anything. I’ve got one shot left if I want to be realistic. … I want to be certain this time that everything is gonna be good.”

Shannon added that her daughters approve of her new relationship.

“They are [protective], but they want me to be happy,” Shannon explained, noting that they saw “their father move on” with girlfriend Lesley Cook.

Fans of RHOC, however, won’t meet Janssen on the series — at least not this season.

“He’s not on the show, we met after filming stopped,” she explained. “I’ve pretty much let everything out — people have seen me go through dealing with an affair, divorce, weight gain, so maybe now I’d like to leave things a little bit private.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 premieres on Bravo Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!