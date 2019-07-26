



Shannon Beador is off the market — again! The Real Housewives of Orange County star is dating John Janssen, Us Weekly can confirm.

“They met through mutual friends,” a source told Us, noting they have been seeing each other for “a little over” a month. “She’s super happy. She’s met his kids, her kids have met him. Everyone likes him.”

Shannon finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, David Beador, in April after a nearly two-year legal battle. The exes share 18-year-old daughter Sophie and 15-year-old twin daughters Stella and Adeline.

After her split from David, Us broke the news in February that Shannon was dating Comcast executive Rick Stanley. According to the source, the Bravo star and Stanley broke up “a while ago.”

Shannon made her relationship with Janssen Instagram official on Friday, July 26.

“⚓️❤️,” the reality TV personality captioned a photo of the pair in front of a beautiful sunset.

Shannon’s costars made it clear they approve of her new man in the comments section.

“Love birds ❤️. Can’t wait to meet him tomorrow 😍,” Tamra Judge wrote.

Newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke added, “You have a good one!!”

RHOC fans will see Shannon’s post-divorce dating life on season 14 of the series. In the trailer for the season, the mother of three declared she loves to “kiss” following a makeout montage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

