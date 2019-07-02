<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The claws are out. Us Weekly can exclusively debut the trailer for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and suffice to say, the drama is more intense than ever.

Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson return for the season and are joined by new housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke, a mother of seven, married to Sean Burke, the CEO of tech center Channelstars. Vicki Gunvalson also returns as a friend this season, appearing on and off throughout the season.

While Vicki thrilled to get engaged during the season, she’s also a big part of the drama in the trailer. In one moment, she goes head to head with Kelly Dodd, who calls her a “f–king con woman crook.” To that, Vicki responds by screaming, “You are a bully!”

Elsewhere in the trailer, a fight breaks out in a cab and Kelly yells, “I don’t do cocaine, and I’m not a f–king whore,” seemingly responding to the claims Vicki had made at last year’s reunion.

Gina, who joined the cast in season 13, gets emotional in the video, seemingly about her arrest. “It just hurts. It’s so unfair,” she says to Shannon, who reassures her, “I’ll be there for you.” Gina, 35, was arrested in February for driving under the influence. “I made a very bad choice,” she told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”

The group later decides to go to a therapy healing session to help them each through the traumas in their lives — but it’s unsure if it actually helps.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

