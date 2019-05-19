Vicki Gunvalson and her fiancé, Steve Lodge, celebrated their engagement in Palm Springs, California, at a party thrown by the reality personality’s Real Housewives of Orange County costars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador — which came shortly after they taped their season 14 finale.

“Thanks to @tamrajudge and @shannonbeador for hosting such an [sic] beautiful engagement party for @stevelodge_oc and I,” Gunvalson, 57, captioned a series of pictures on Saturday, May 18, that showed the guests of honor surrounded by friends. “We loved every minute of it. I’m still trying to learn the 2step. #season14, #finalparty #engagementparty.”

The epic bash was thrown at the beautiful Coto Valley Country Club in the desert and was decorated with gorgeous pink and white roses and greenery. In one photo, Gunvalson and Lodge — who announced their engagement in late April — could be seen gazing into each other’s eyes about to embrace in a kiss.

The bride-to-be even had an outfit change during the all-out celebration, which included partygoers rocking their best country outfits, including cowboy hats and boots. Gunvalson, meanwhile, stunned in a backless white gown at one point, and then changed into a lace ensemble.

The day prior, Gunvalson, Judge, 51, and Beador, 55, shared photos of themselves full of excitement after wrapping a long season of filming the hit Bravo show.

“That’s a wrap! Time to detox & relax,” Judge captioned a Boomerang photo, which Beador reposted to her page.

Shortly after Gunvalson announced news of her engagement via Instagram, the reality star opened up to Us Weekly about her wedding plans.

“We might do it in Puerto Vallarta, might do it in our backyard, might do it in a winery, we are all over the place. Might just do us and our kids, might just do a big wedding,” she gushed to Us at the time. “You know, we’ve been married before so I don’t really know what we’re going to do. We’re kind of just trying to enjoy this time right now and then we’ll see.”

