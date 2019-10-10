Shannon Beador: David ‘Walked Away’ When He Met My New Boyfriend John





It’s safe to say David Beador won’t be friends with his ex-wife Shannon Beador’s new man, John Janssen, anytime soon.

“They’ve seen each other, but David isn’t interested. I tried to introduce them, but he walked away. David walked away,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her partnership with INNOVO on Thursday, October 10. “I should have expected it.”

Us confirmed in July that the Bravo star was seeing Janssen, nearly two years after Shannon and David called it quits on their 17-year marriage. The exes, who share daughters Sophie, 18, and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, finalized their divorce in April after arguing in court over finances and Shannon’s behavior on RHOC.

While David moved on with girlfriend Lesley Cook shortly after their split, Shannon debuted her relationship with Janssen over the summer. She told Us in August that she’s “never been happier” since the pair met through mutual friends.

“My friends have known him for 30 years, so I didn’t have to make sure he was there for the right reasons. … He’s just a great person. I have a great connection with him,” she told Us at the time. “I’m very much in love.”

Shannon added that her relationship with Janssen is a “partnership,” which is something her marriage to David “lacked.”

”I’m 55 years old. I haven’t wanted to rush into anything. I’ve got one shot left if I want to be realistic,” the reality TV personality told Us about a potential walk down the aisle in August. “I want to be certain this time that everything is gonna be good.”

On Thursday, Shannon reiterated that she hopes to have a husband again one day.

“I definitely want to be married,” she told Us. “I want to share my life with someone and have that partner and grow old with someone. I’m looking forward to that.”

The couple are still taking things one step at a time, however.

“We make plans way into the future so that’s a good thing,” she said. “We spent a lot of time together, but he’s not moving in. We’re still new. … But we’re so comfortable together, it’s weird. I feel like I’ve known him for the longest time.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

