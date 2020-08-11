After nearly an entire season of teasing the dramatic story line, the Monday, August 10, episode of Below Deck Mediterranean finally revealed who was stashing drugs on board: Hannah Ferrier.

During the episode, Captain Sandy Yawn received a photo from an anonymous crew member. The photo included a pack of Valium, a vape pen and a lighter. The episode concluded with Captain Sandy, 55, calling chief stewardess Hannah, 33, up to the aft deck and confronting her about what was found.

On an equally dramatic Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that followed the cliffhanger episode, host Andy Cohen questioned Malia, 30, about her decision to report her fellow crew member.

“Hannah appears to have brought something on board, and you seem to be the one who took a picture and showed Sandy,” recapped Cohen, 51. “Did you see the Valium and weed pen in the bathroom, or did you think she was kidding?”

Hannah, who has openly suffered from anxiety (which was first captured on camera during her season 3 romance with Conrad Empson), had a panic attack when Chef Kiki Lorran departed just one episode prior. Malia explained that she first saw the Valium during this moment.

“I think in that moment when she asked for Valium is when it really hit me that those were the pills that she was taking every night all season,” she said. “That’s when it became a real serious thing for me.”

Because it was in her bunk, which Malia shared with Hannah, the bosun feared she would lose her licensing. “[I reported it] because it was my duty to,” Malia told Cohen.

Hannah defended herself on Twitter following the episode, displaying the photo Malia took as well as the back of the Valium box to show that she has a prescription. “I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown… #belowdeckmed,” she wrote.

While the offense does not equal an automatic termination, according to Malia’s interview on WWHL, things aren’t looking good for Hannah. The Australia native — who’s been on the show since its inception — has openly retired from yachting and is expecting her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Josh.