Fun with florals! Pregnant Hannah Ferrier announced the sex of her baby-to-be with flower petals on Monday, August 10.

“It’s a … GIRL!” the Below Deck star, 33, captioned an Instagram video of herself throwing pink petals at the camera while showing her baby bump in a black dress.

“Yayyyyyy she can meet Shai!!” 90 Day Fiancé alum Loren Brovarnik commented on the social media upload, while Below Deck’s Lee Rosbach wrote, “Congratulations kiddo, wishing you and the new family all the best. Well done.”

The chief stewardess announced in June that she is pregnant with her and her partner Josh’s first child, writing via Instagram: “You are already my favorite adventure.”

Later that same month, the Aussie wrote, “I am five months pregnant and due late October and literally keep bursting into tears sporadically from happiness! It’s something I have wanted since I was a little girl and I really feel like all my dreams are coming true at once.”

Her yachting career has prepared her for parenthood, the reality star told Bravo’s “Daily Dish” podcast in June. “People are like, ‘Oh, it’s the hardest thing, and you’ll be so sleep deprived,’” Ferrier said. “I’m like, I just cannot see it being any harder or any more sleep deprived than a season of Below Deck Med, that’s for sure. If you ever want training to be a mother, then you should probably go and work on a superyacht for a few years, because I think it’ll be a walk in the park compared to that.”

The Bravo personality has already experienced mom-shaming ahead of her baby’s birth. “Def not unsafe to have sparkling water with fruit in a wine glass,” Ferrier told an Instagram troll in July after she was accused of drinking wine during her pregnancy. “My body still needs fluids to survive — especially [now]. Might I suggest sparking water and fresh fruit as photographed?”

When another social media hater told her to be a “full-time mom” when her little one arrived, Ferrier clapped back. “Just because I retire from yachting doesn’t mean I will be a full-time mother,” she wrote last month. “Everyone is different and having a happy and fulfilled mother is a lot better for the child than having a mother who’s around 24/7.”