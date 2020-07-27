Working mom! Pregnant Hannah Ferrier still plans to work after giving birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Josh.

When the Bravo personality, 33, shared a baby bump photo via Instagram on Sunday, July 26, an Instagram troll commented, “I hope that you will choose to retire from your yachting career and commit to raising your child personally, becoming a full-time mother to your child.”

The Below Deck star clapped back, writing, “Just because I retire from yachting doesn’t mean I will be a full-time mother. Everyone is different and having a happy and fulfilled mother is a lot better for the child than having a mother who’s around 24/7.”

The Aussie went on to tell other followers that she “earn[s] enough money to keep up with” her lifestyle and feels “so lucky” for all the traveling she was able to do ahead of her pregnancy. “I live[d] a pretty big life before this, so all I want to do now is walk on the beach at sunrise and chat to my partner about what we are going to do with bubs,” the mom-to-be wrote. “I’ve honestly never been happier in my life.”

Ferrier announced in June that she is expecting baby No. 1. So far, the reality star is loving life pregnant, she wrote on Sunday.

“I always thought people were crazy when they said they enjoyed being pregnant but I totally get it now!!” the chief stewardess captioned her social media upload. “I am absolutely loving everything about it!! From the changes in my body, to the closeness in my relationship, to feeling kicks and movement and I’m especially loving falling head over heels in love.”

The pregnant star’s baby bump debut came one week after Ferrier revealed she was “probably done” with Below Deck, telling Entertainment Tonight in June: “I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don’t want to get to the stage where I’m locked into yachting and there’s nothing else in my life except that.”