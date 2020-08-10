The final stretch! Pregnant Hannah Ferrier and her partner, Josh, vacationed ahead of their first child’s birth.

“Had an amazing first day on our baby moon @sierraescape,” the Below Deck star, 33, captioned a Sunday, August 9, Instagram slideshow. “It was peaceful and blissful and I can’t wait to go back in summer. Hope your weekend was as special as ours.”

In the social media upload, the pregnant star was all smiles chilling in a hot tub and enjoying the views.

The Bravo personality joked that she was “NOT a sexy person in the tub photo person” in the comments, adding that she got out “with lots of help from Josh.”

When one of Ferrier’s Instagram followers asked why she didn’t share any pictures with the dad-to-be, she replied, “He’s not a fan of social media.”

The chief stewardess announced in June that she has a little one on the way, writing via Instagram: “You are already my favorite adventure.”

Since her pregnancy reveal, Ferrier has already been bullied by the parenting police — and clapped back! When she was accused of drinking wine in a photo last month, the mom-to-be wrote, “Def not unsafe to have sparkling water with fruit in a wine glass. Might I suggest sparking water and fresh fruit as photographed?”

Another troll urged her to be a “full-time mother” in July and Ferrier replied, “Just because I retire from yachting doesn’t mean I will be a full-time mother. Everyone is different and having a happy and fulfilled mother is a lot better for the child than having a mother who’s around 24/7.”

She went on to write that she “earn[s] enough money to keep up with” her lifestyle and feels “so lucky” to have traveled so much in her career. “I live[d] a pretty big life before this, so all I want to do now is walk on the beach at sunrise and chat to my partner about what we are going to do with bubs,” Ferrier explained. “I’ve honestly never been happier in my life.”

Keep scrolling to see the pregnant star’s babymoon photos at the Sierra Escape Mudgee in Australia.