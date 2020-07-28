Two months after Naomie Olindo walked away from Southern Charm, she is speaking out about her decision to leave the Bravo show along with Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner.

“I’m so thankful for what the show gave me because it does open a lot of doors and there are a lot of advantages then it comes a time when the good doesn’t outweigh the bad anymore where it’s time to walk away,” the 27-year-old reality TV personality recently said on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast. “Personally I feel like I walked away at a time that was right for me and that’s how Cam and Chelsea feel too and you know other people that aren’t ready to walk away and want to keep doing it, that’s their prerogative and I’m very supportive of that. I still love most of the people on there.”

When asked who she isn’t super fond of, Naomie admitted her relationship with Kathryn Dennis isn’t in a good place. She also acknowledged she’s doing better with ex-boyfriend Craig Conover.

“I mean I feel kind of bad saying but I think I can say I have a strained relationship with Kathryn because I struggle with her filming strategy I guess,” she explained. “But everyone else I mean, I love Whitney [Sudler-Smith], I love Pat [Altschul], I even get along fine with Craig and Shep [Rose], I saw him just the other day. I have a relationship with pretty much everybody, except for Kathryn I would say.”

News broke in May that Cameran, 36, quit Southern Charm ahead of season 7 amid reports that her husband, Jason Wimberly, had an affair. (Both the Real World alum and her husband’s alleged mistress denied the allegations.) Naomie and Chelsea, 35, subsequently confirmed their departures — and implied that Kathryn was to blame for rumors about Cameran’s marriage.

“I don’t want to be like s—tting on people that are still doing it or anyone in reality TV because I have lots of friends in reality tv and I think they’re great people — but I do think there’s a certain element of a very specific personality type that it takes to do something like that,” Naomie told hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick. “And you know, maybe the first couple seasons on a show when you’re new and you’re kind of green, you don’t really know how it works so you really are yourself, and I think some people truly are themselves. But then after a few years, which is why a lot of shows end up getting canceled after several years because it gets so robotic.”

Naomie went on to allege that some cast members on the Bravo hit are calculated.

“I mean some people on Southern Charm will literally write notes and read books and write notes in the margins [like], ‘Oh this is what this cast member does so I want to crush my enemy and I’m gonna follow this strategy.’ So people will strategize and once it starts getting to that point, it can get so toxic,” she said. “So that’s why for me, and I think I could probably speak for amid and Chelsea too, when it reaches that level where some people just have nothing to lose and are willing to sing for their supper and do whatever it takes whether that’s try to ruin your marriage or your relationship or say something about your children or whatever, it’s just too much and personally for me, I can’t be in that because it makes me depressed.”

Naomie added that the drama makes her “sad,” citing that as a reason she doesn’t want to be part of it.

“And I don’t want to be that kind of person. I don’t want to be associated with that kind of negativity because it’s like a really dark side of life,” she said. “I mean I was telling you Lauryn, L.A. makes me anxious because I feel like there’s a level of superficiality here and I just can’t vibe with it, I don’t like it, and the show is kind of like that but to the extreme I guess.”

Bravo has yet to publicly confirm on the Southern Charm cast shakeup. Kathryn, Craig, Shep, Austen Kroll and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Madison LeCroy have all been spotted filming season 7. Naomie also noted she’s heard there will be newcomers, including her friend Leva Bonaparte.

“Kathryn stayed and as far as I know, they’re still filming and they have a couple new girls,” she said. “My friend Leva, I mean I love Leva, I think she’s great. So we’ll see. I mean they’re still going.”