Spilling the sweet tea! Cameran Eubanks addressed “ridiculous” cheating rumors surrounding her departure from Southern Charm — and revealed the real reason she’s leaving.

“I was going to make a kind statement about why I decided to leave the show tomorrow,” Eubanks, 36, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 13. “However, it has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles are being written…some of which pertain to my marriage.”

The South Carolina native admitted that rumors about her husband, Jason Wimberly, allegedly having a mistress are “upsetting,” but noted that she’s not surprised by them as “this is what reality television has come to nowadays and a large reason why I kept my marriage off air.”

“You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t work a big paycheck,” the reality TV star continued. “What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know is falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me.”

Eubanks, who married Wimberly in 2014, defended her husband and his choice to stay off the Bravo series the past six seasons.

“He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight,” she wrote. “I can’t get too upset though because this is what you sign up for when you put your life on reality TV…and why I’m getting out of it now.”

“Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about other are sometimes created,” the Real World alum continued. “Make of that what you will and consider the source.”

The real estate agent explained that she chose to leave the show “months ago” and it had “absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage.”

“Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy to ratings and that’s it,” Eubanks added. “Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me.”

The TV personality concluded by thanking all of her fans and everyone involved with the show, writing, “To all of the genuine and kind fans, cast and crew that I have worked with [over] the years and had the pleasure of knowing…thank you.”

Eubank’s statement came hours after stories surfaced regarding her husband allegedly having an affair, which was reportedly going to be exposed on the upcoming season of the reality series.

One day prior, Eubanks, who has been a full-time cast member since the show’s 2014 premiere, told a fan via Instagram that she wouldn’t be returning to Southern Charm for season 7.