Y’all better get your Lilly Pulitzer on and your bow ties ready! Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks stopped by Us Weekly to share her travel guide to the romantic city of Charleston, South Carolina, where you can go for a horse and carriage ride on a cobblestone street or get a pint of beer at a waterside bar. Watch the exclusive video above to see what the Bravolebrity recommends!

Brunch Spot

“There is a place downtown called Halls Chophouse, and they have what they call a gospel brunch. They have gospel Gullah singers that come in and sing gospel music while you’re eating. It’s fabulous,” the reality personality, 34, dished to Us. “But get on the list now if you want to go. They have the best creamed corn you will ever put in your mouth.”

Hidden Gem

“I love to go to the Old Village in Mount Pleasant and walk or run on Pitt Street Bridge,” the Charleston native revealed. “It’s beautiful. Not a lot of people know about it.”

Every Tourist Must Do …

“If you go to downtown Charleston, you want to go see the Battery, and you want to go see all the big beautiful homes on the waterfront that you see in all the postcards,” Eubanks advised.

Shop Till You Drop

“I love Gwynn’s of Mount Pleasant, and then there’s a boutique downtown called Sapphire Boutique that I love,” the stylish reality star told Us.

Dinner for Two

“We love to go to the Old Village Post House, another place in Old Village. That’s a great dinner spot,” the Real World alum explained. “I was also just recommending Leon’s downtown; it has the best fried chicken you will ever eat. It’s delicious.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

