‘Southern Charm’ Season 1 Cast: Then and Now

A lot has changed in Charleston! Since production on season 7 of Southern Charm has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bravo is going back to the beginning.

The network, which has been airing throwback programming to encourage viewers to stay home amid the the COVID-19 crisis, treated fans to a season 1 marathon on Friday, April 24.

Southern Charm, which premiered in March 2014, originally starred Whitney Sudler-Smith, Shep Rose, Thomas Ravenel, Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover and Jenna King. Kathryn Dennis and Danni Baird also appeared in recurring roles.

While Kathryn was upgraded to full-time for season 2, Jenna did not return.

“I was a little surprised. I figured [Jenna] would come back, but she didn’t,” Cameran told Bravo in May 2019. “I’ve never really understood what Jenna does in the first place, so I don’t know but she always makes it happen. And she’s always traveling to some place fabulous on a private jet. She has a way cooler life than me that’s for sure.”

The premise of the show quickly shifted from single men in Charleston to Kathryn and Thomas’ rocky relationship. Viewers watched the on-again, off-again couple welcome two kids — Kensie and Saint — and ultimately call it quits during season 4. The former politician was fired from the series after he was arrested and pleaded guilty to assault charges in 2018.

The show went on without Thomas for season 6. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2020 that the cast started filming season 7, but after only a few days, they were forced to halt production.

“It was really good,” Craig dished about the beginning of filming during an interview with Decider in April. “It’s a bummer with this unprecedented situation but it really felt like we got back to our roots. It’s very organic and transparent. [After] having such a long break, everyone kinda came in full steam ahead, so it was pretty wild and a lot of drama. Everyone basically kept what was going on in their lives and the cameras showed up and started to catch all the drama that happens in our everyday life. It was really good.”

Scroll through to see how the cast has changed: