Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis spoke out on Friday, February 22, about reports that she and ex Thomas Ravenel have reconciled.

Her comment came after an Instagram fan account posted a pic of the exes together along with the caption, “When you get good news that Southern Charm has finally started filming, but bad news that these two are officially back together.”

“Not true,” Dennis, 28, commented on the pic.

“Thank goodness,” one fan replied to her statement.

“I’d be here for it though, if that’s what you decide is best for your family,” another wrote.

Rumors swirled that the formerly warring exes, who battled in court over custody of their two children, Kensie, 5, and Saint, 4, had gotten back together after they reunited as a family on Christmas Day.

Dennis shared photos and videos on Instagram at the time that showed her and the former politician, 57, unwrapping presents with their kids. “This is the best Christmas ever,” Saint could be heard saying in one of the clips.

The happy holiday celebration came a month after the former couple finalized their custody agreement. The pair, who split in 2016 after a tumultuous three-year relationship, had been arguing over their children since October 2018. Ravenel requested the Dennis should lose her parental rights. (She briefly lost custody of the children in 2016 while battling substance abuse but regained them after seeking treatment in rehab.)

Meanwhile, she filed to modify the custody arrangement after her ex was arrested for sexual assault. He later pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree assault. A judge ruled last year that the twosome would continue to have joint custody of the kids.

The pair were spotted on a night out together in January, leading fans to think they were dating again. But Ravenel clarified their status, tweeting, “No, we’re doing some things together because it makes the kids very happy to see us getting along. And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned.”

Dennis and Ravenel were also spotted at a polo game in Florida earlier this month along with their children. “She seemed very happy to be there supporting Thomas and was posting videos on Instagram Stories,” an onlooker told Us Weekly.