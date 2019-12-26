Making it work! Southern Charm costars Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis reunited over the Christmas holiday with their children after the former flames settled their custody battle.

Dennis, 28, documented the joyous occasion on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 25. In the snaps, the reality star’s daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, were seen unwrapping their new toys. Dennis also posted selfies with her kids, and flaunted her Christmas tree earrings.

In a couple of Dennis’ photos, the 57-year-old politician was shown bonding with Kensie and Saint while the young children enjoyed and played with their presents. “This is the best Christmas ever,” Saint remarked in one of his mother’s videos.

The South Carolina native also shared how challenging it was to get the ideal holiday pic with Kensie and Saint, who had difficulties staying calm for the photo-opp. “No idea how families get all of these perfect family photos,” she wrote. “This is our version ❤️ Merry Christmas.”

Dennis and Ravenel’s reunion comes after the former couple finalized their custody agreement in November. The duo, who split in 2016, had been battling for custody of Kensie and Saint since October 2018.

The reality TV stars were granted joint custody over their children last month, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Ravenel, however, initially requested that Dennis lose her parental rights altogether. (In 2016, she previously lost custody of their kids after a battle with substance abuse but regained it the following year after attending rehab.)

Last month, Dennis opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how she works with Ravenel to coparent their two children. “We actually have a great coparenting relationship. It’s good for him, it’s good for me,” she told Us at BravoCon on November 15. “We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good.”

This past August, Dennis called off her romance with country singer Hunter Price after less than a year together. She told Us in November that she was “single” and looking for someone who is “normal, stable, kind and intelligent.”

“I would rather keep it separate, but at the same time, this is my life,” she continued. “You know what I mean? So if they’re going to be a part of it, it’s just kind of the way it goes, you know? It’s all about the person that’s in it that makes it whatever it is.”