Thomas-Ravenel-and-Ex-Kathryn-Dennis-Fighting-Over-Texts-in-Custody-Battle

As Thomas Ravenel and ex Kathryn Dennis’ custody war continues, the former Southern Charm star is trying to limit the number of documents — including bank records, email exchanges, social media posts and certain text messages — that he would have to turn over.

The 56-year-old is asking a South Carolina judge to rule that he does not have to submit documents dealing with issues prior to June 30, 2017, according to The Blast. Furthermore, Ravenel is accusing Dennis, 26, of trying to use the sexual abuse allegations that have been filed against him for her side of the custody case, claiming that Dennis was aware of all the allegations against him when they reached their original custody deal in 2017. He’s arguing that a judge reviewed those allegations and still granted him primary physical custody of the exes’ two children and as such, those claims shouldn’t be brought up again.

The custody battle previously took a turn in January, when Dennis requested that Ravenel answer questions about his alleged drug use. And in October 2018, she claimed the former politician had a substance abuse issue, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Ravenel and Dennis, who split in 2016, have been battling over daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 3, since October 2018, when Dennis filed for primary custody after Ravenel was arrested for alleged assault and battery, following sexual assault accusations from two women.

Bravo previously announced Ravenel would no longer star on Southern Charm, ending his five-season tenure on the series. The cable network has yet to announce a premiere date for the show’s sixth season.

