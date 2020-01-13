Are pigs flying in Charleston yet? Thomas Ravenel and and his ex Kathryn Dennis enjoyed a night out after their lengthy custody battle over their two kids.

“I’m nobody’s Bond girl!” the 28-year-old Southern Charm star wrote alongside a photo with Ravenel, 57, and two friends on Sunday, January 12.

While Bravo fans were quick to assume that the pair, who split in 2016 after dating on and off for three years, might be back together, the former politician shut down the speculation on Monday, January 13, via Twitter.

“No, we’re doing some things together because it makes the kids very happy to see us getting along,” he wrote. “And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned.”

Dennis and Ravenel are the parents of daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 4. After their tumultuous split, Dennis briefly lost custody of their kids amid a battle with substance abuse. She was granted 50/50 custody during the summer of 2018. After Ravenel was arrested on charges relating to an alleged sexual assault, which he denied, that September, Dennis filed to modify custody. (Ravenel ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of third degree assault.)

For the following year, the exes accused each other of having substance abuse issues and being unfit parents in various court documents. After the lengthy battle, a judge ruled in August 2019 that the twosome would have joint custody of their two children.

Dennis told Us Weekly in November that she and Ravenel now have a “great coparenting relationship.”

“We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good,” she told Us exclusively at BravoCon.

The South Carolina native added at the time that she was single after her split from America’s Got Talent alum Hunter Price.

“[I want someone] normal, stable, kind and intelligent,” Dennis told Us, noting it would be easier to date away from the Bravo cameras. “I would rather keep it separate, but at the same time, this is my life. You know what I mean? So if they’re going to be a part of it, it’s just kind of the way it goes, you know? It’s all about the person that’s in it that makes it whatever it is.”

Dennis and Ravenel previously reunited on Christmas with Kensie and Saint last month.