



Ba, ba, do! The cameras are getting ready to roll on season 7 of Southern Charm — and Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks and Austen Kroll are anticipating another wild ride.

“Season 7, I’m looking forward to showing a new side to me, showing my boss babe vibes with Kensie + Saint Furniture,” Kathryn, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon in New York City. “It’ll be good. It’ll be fresh!”

Kathryn then happily confirmed that Thomas Ravenel’s ex Ashley Jacobs is not expected to pop up again on the reality series.

“Ashley’s gone! Gone!” she dished.

Cameran, meanwhile, told Us that she “cannot believe” they are going into season 7.

“It’s nuts. It’s been really fun and interesting to watch everybody grow in different ways,” the 35-year-old Real World alum explained. “Season 7 is going to be a very high opening season in terms of, you will see that some people have made some big strides in growth and some have stayed the same. Sadly.”

When asked who has changed the most, Cameran said Craig Conover: “I think the viewers are going to see a huge change in Craig. He has matured, he’s really come into his own. I’m very proud of him. He’s a man now.”

Cameran went on to tease that viewers might see more of her husband, Jason Wimberly, who made his first cameo on the series during the season 6 finale.

“We might see more of Jason. Jason was on the last episode, it went well. Jason’s shy and private, so I think that was kind of a little intro,” she noted. “I think you might see him again now that he’s more comfortable.”

Shep, for his part, said he “can’t predict” what will happen with his costars, who also include Naomie Olindo, Chelsea Messiner and Patricia Altschul.

“I’ll tell you what, I like hanging out with my friends. And then you meet the fans, like today, and everybody’s so excited to see you. And so you have to sort of block any negativity,” Shep, 39, explained.

During the cast’s panel, Austen revealed that he is back together with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Madison LeCroy.

“Madison and I have certainly tried to go our own ways, and we just find ourselves back with each other. I go to other people and I’m like, ‘They just suck. And you suck, and you suck,’” Austen, 32, told Us, noting that Madison will likely be featured on season 7. “She’s just my person. And I’m telling myself to quit fighting it. And it’s just not cut-and-dried sometimes. I mean, I think that you love someone like this maybe only once in your life. So it would be silly to walk away from it. So, until all options are exhausted, Madison will be my person.”

Shep, who made it clear he didn’t approve of Austen and Madison’s relationship in the past, revealed during the panel that he recently had a pleasant evening with the couple. Patricia, however, then dished that Madison felt differently.

“That’s crazy! I don’t pretend,” Shep told Us about Patricia’s comment that Madison “bit her tongue” during their time together. “I go over places and I made a concerted effort to be like, ‘Hi, how are you?’ There’s no reason to have any angst. I just don’t want any angst or conflict in my life. But I think she really likes conflict. For whatever reason.”

Southern Charm is expected to return to Bravo in 2020.