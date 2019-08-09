



Many fans didn’t see Shep Rose’s Southern Charm this week after he mocked a woman collecting cans in an Instagram Live video. And on Thursday, August 8, the reality star apologized for the upload before deactivating his Twitter account.

In his offending video on Monday, August 9, Rose heckled the woman, who had collected large bags of recyclables. “Look at me!” the 38-year-old shouted at her. “Nice cans! I mean, the cans you have!”

In response, the woman shouted, “No! No!” and covered her face.

“I love double entendres,” Rose wrote in the caption to the clip. “Yes she was camera shy. But she laughed.”

After Twitter users reacted to the video with contempt and disgust, the South Carolina native replied with sarcasm. “Omg. I offended you!” he wrote in one retort. “Ok. Here’s the plan, sensitivity training five times a week. Then intensive therapy (hot yoga?) followed by a public flogging in the town square. Then I move to Siberia and live in an igloo for 4 months. At this point. I think I’ll be cleansed of your disapproval.”

On Tuesday, August 6, however, he began his public apology. “I know some people were upset about the video from Sunday night,” he tweeted. “It was a stupid joke and bad idea all around. Also a bit out of context. I spent a few minutes with her talking and telling jokes. She laughed a little. But Yeah, wasn’t cool or funny. Mea culpa.”

And on Thursday, Rose announced his decision to deactivate his account. “I feel absolutely sick about all that’s transpired this week,” he wrote before his Twitter exodus. “I’ve compounded stupidity upon stupidity Just know that I never intended to hurt anyone. And I do enjoy sharing my adventures and thoughts with you. But I blew it. Anyway, gonna take a little break. And look inward.”

