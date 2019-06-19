While Southern Charm fans are anxiously awaiting Ashley Jacobs’ return to the Bravo series, Shep Rose is in disbelief that Thomas Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend stayed in Charleston after their split.

“I don’t know if she still is [in Charleston] currently, but I was like, ‘What are you doing here?’” the 38-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively. “I just felt like she and Thomas were on an island, and I think they split up. I was like, ‘Man, I would go back to California, on the sunny Santa Barbara coast,’ but I don’t know what goes on with her, and her decision [making]. I don’t think anyone does.”

Shep added that the “people palpably disliked her.”

“I mean, fans of the show and things like that,” he clarified. “I mean, maybe she should move to a country that doesn’t have Bravo.”

Ashley appeared on season 6 of Southern Charm alongside Thomas before their August 2018 split. The registered nurse often fought with Kathryn Dennis, who shares two kids with the former politician. While fans will have to wait and see what happens when Kathryn and Ashley come face to face on an upcoming episode, Shep suggested the two women steer clear of each other.

“I try in this life not to have anybody where I walk into a restaurant and don’t want to see them,” he told Us. “[However], I would just say, avoid each other. That’s what would be my advice. But definitely don’t have … Try to have as least amount of enemies in this life as you possibly can, I think, is a good advice.”

Ashley confirmed last month that she officially left South Carolina after ending her relationship with Thomas for good.

“Thanks for the life lessons South Carolina but I’m goin’ back to my roots! #CaliforniaGirl,” she wrote on May 15 via Instagram. “Side note: I moved back to CA in February.”

Thomas, for his part, was fired from the Bravo hit after he was arrested for assault and battery in September 2018.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

