Kathryn Cries Over Thomas in ‘Southern Charm’ Trailer — Plus, Ashley’s Back!

Thomas Ravenel may no longer be featured on Southern Charm, but according to the season 6 trailer, he will still have a big influence on the Bravo series.

Kathryn Dennis, who shares daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, with the former politician, broke down in tears over the allegations facing Thomas in the footage from the upcoming season, released by Bravo on Wednesday, March 27.

“If he goes in jail, I’ll be a single mom,” an emotional Kathryn, 27, says. “It’s just overwhelming.”

Thomas, 56, was arrested in September 2018 for charges relating to an alleged sexual assault incident in 2015 with their children’s former nanny, Dawn Ledwell. Dawn was the second woman to come forward in 2018 and accuse the reality personality of assault. Following his arrest, Bravo confirmed Thomas would no long film the hit series. (Thomas’ lawyer previously denied all allegations of sexual assault against him.)

Elsewhere in the trailer, Thomas’ ex Ashley Jacobs, who often argued with Kathryn during season 5, returned. The nurse previously claimed that she would not appear on season 6 after Thomas’ exit.

“After a lot of prayerful consideration, I have decided not to return to Southern Charm next season,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2018. “After experiencing how unfair the editing process can be, I don’t think I’ll ever have a fair shot.”

Ashley clearly had a change of heart, fighting with both Cameran Eubanks and Patricia Altschul in the trailer.

“You called Kathryn an egg donor!” Cameran yells at Ashley in the clip, referencing the season 5 finale drama. (The 34-year-old later apologized to Kathryn for her remarks in an open letter shared on social media.)

Later on in the teaser, Ashley is removed from a party as she tries to confront Patricia.

Southern Charm also stars Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner, Naomie Olindo and newcomer Eliza Limehouse. The series returns to Bravo on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

