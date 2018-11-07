Ashley Jacobs is saying goodbye. The Southern Charm star announced that she will not return to the Bravo reality series after her on-off boyfriend Thomas Ravenel’s exit.

“After a lot of prayerful consideration, I have decided not to return to Southern Charm next season,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, November 6. “I’ve been blessed with an amazing career, family, & friends and I don’t want to put those things in jeopardy for a reality tv show.”

Jacobs told fans that she “considered filming again because I desperately want to tell my side of the story,” but she ultimately decided to step away instead.

“After experiencing how unfair the editing process can be, I don’t think I’ll ever have a fair shot,” she wrote. “I appreciate you all following me throughout this journey.”

The reality star added in the comments section of her post that the show has negatively affected her health.

“I’ve been under so much stress that my body hasn’t been able to keep weight on,” she wrote. “Hopefully now that I’ve removed myself from this stressful situation I will get back to normal weight.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October that Jacobs declined when Bravo approached her about appearing on the upcoming sixth season, which started filming earlier that month.

“They weren’t specific about what her role would be since she doesn’t have a lot of people to film with,” a source told Us at the time. “They wanted Ashley to work her way back into the friend circle, but there was just no guarantee that that would happen.”

The news of Jacobs’ exit comes a month and a half after Bravo confirmed that Ravenel, 56, will not return to Southern Charm. He was arrested and charged with assault and battery in September in regard to an alleged 2015 incident with his children’s former nanny. Ravenel, who has denied the allegations, is set to stand trial in the case.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment.

