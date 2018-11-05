Thomas Ravenel is headed for court. A judge has decided that the Southern Charm star, 56, will stand trial for allegedly assaulting his children’s nanny.

Judge Stephen Harris made the decision at a preliminary hearing on Monday, November 5, in Charleston, South Carolina, according to local news affiliate WCSC.

Ravenel was arrested in September and charged with second-degree assault and battery after the victim claimed he assaulted her in 2015 as she worked as a nanny at his home in Charleston.

“While inside the location, the defendant undressed and made sexual advances on the victim,” according to an affidavit obtained by Us Weekly. “The defendant grabbed the victim’s hand and placed it on his penis before attempting to [remove] the victim’s clothing. While attempting to remove the victim’s clothing, the victim’s underwire bra cut into her skin and her shirt wrapped around her neck, which caused the victim to struggle to breathe.”

The victim then “crouched down to the ground to try and prevent further assault” before Ravenel allegedly “put his penis in her face” according to the document.

At the hearing on Monday, a Charleston police detective stated that photos show scratches on the victim’s body. Ravenel wasn’t required to attend the hearing, but his attorney told the judge it’s a case of “he said, she said,” according to WCSC.

Bravo told Us Weekly in September that Ravenel, a former state treasurer, will not return for season 6 of Southern Charm. Ravenel has two children with ex Kathryn Dennis: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2. Dennis, 27, filed for a modification of custody and visitation after his arrest, Us confirmed last week.

