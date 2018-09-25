Officially out. A month after Thomas Ravenel told fans he would not be a part of Southern Charm sixth season, Bravo confirmed he is no longer part of the cast.

The network confirmed the news to Us Weekly the same day Ravenel, 56, was arrested for assault and battery in the second degree. The Charleston police department told Us on Tuesday, September 25, that Ravenel surrendered himself at 9 a.m. after a warrant was out for his arrest from January 2015. His bail was set for $20,000 and he was released on Tuesday.

Ravenel made headlines in May after two women accused him of sexual assault. After a woman named Ashley Perkins alleged that Ravenel sexually assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, in December 2015, the reality TV personality’s former nanny, a woman named Dawn, came forward about an alleged incident in January 2015. The former politician, who shares 4-year-old daughter Kensie and 2-year-old son Saint with his ex Kathryn Dennis, denied the allegations made by Perkins at the time.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations,” Ravenel’s attorney said in a statement to Us on May 7.

The former South Carolina State Treasurer has been featured on Southern Charm since season 1 in 2014. He claimed he was “not doing the show anymore” in a since-deleted tweet in August.

“In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet at the time. “I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

This is the second Southern Charm cast member to be accused of sexual assault this year. The Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed to Us in September there was an incident reported against John David “J.D.” Madison, who is a frequent guest star on the Bravo hit. E! News reported on September 1 that a woman filed a police report in August claiming Madison raped, assaulted and involuntarily drugged her. Madison has yet to publicly comment on the allegations.

Southern Charm is expected to return to Bravo in 2019. The show also stars Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo.

