Southern Charm star John David “J.D.” Madison is reportedly being accused of sexual assault months after his former costar Thomas Ravenel faced similar allegations.

E! News reported on Saturday, September 1, that a South Carolina woman filed a police report in August in which she claimed Madison raped, assaulted and involuntarily drugged her.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that there is an incident against John David Madison, but would not confirm any details.

According to E!, the alleged victim told police that she had been hanging out with Madison and other friends when the reality star and his friend “slipped a drug” into her drink after she stepped away to clean up a glass that she claims the 44-year-old broke on purpose. The Bravo personality, the woman and others were hanging out at her house before going to a local bar.

The woman claimed to wake up in a guest bedroom on the morning of August 22, at which time she claims Madison was “forcibly raping and sodomizing” her.

Madison’s former Southern Charm castmate Ravenel was accused in May of sexually assaulting Debbie Holloway Perkins after the two matched on Tinder. Perkins’ daughter, Ashley Perkins, claimed at the time that the alleged assault occurred in December 2015. She also alleged that her mother settled with the 56-year-old reality star during mediation in June 2016.

Ravenel’s lawyer, Richard P. Terbrusch, responded to the accusations in a statement to Us at the time: “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations.”

Later that same month, Ravenel faced sexual assault allegations again, this time from a woman who worked as his nanny, stemming from an alleged incident in January 2015.

The politician announced he was leaving Southern Charm after five seasons in August.

Meanwhile, Ashley Jacobs — who split from Ravenel last month — expressed her belief that he was not responsible. “I want to protect him too. I still want to do the right thing and I don’t want this interference with the investigation,” she told Us on Monday, August 27. “I know that he’s innocent and I want him to get off.”

Bravo has not responded to Us‘ request for comment.

