Stand by your … ex-man? Despite implying that she was unfaithful, Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs still wants to “protect” her ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel after he was accused of sexual assault.

“I want to protect him too. I still want to do the right thing and I don’t want this to interfere with the investigation,” Jacobs told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, August 27. “I know that he’s innocent and I want him to get off.”

Back in May, Ravenel, 56, was accused of two different women, including he and Kathryn Dennis’ former nanny, Dawn. (Ravenel and Dennis share 4-year-old daughter Kensie and 2-year-old son Saint.) The reality TV personality has denied all of the allegations made against him. Bravo, for their part, announced on May 4 that the production company behind Southern Charm, Haymaker, launched an investigations into the claims. (The network has yet to announce if the investigation has concluded.) He subsequently did not attend the Southern Charm season 5 reunion, which aired in July.

Ravenel, who announced on August 14 that he would not return for Southern Charm season 6, implied later this month that Jacobs cheated on him through a serious of tweets. The registered nurse denied the claims exclusively to Us Weekly, but admitted that she did meet and speak to another guy toward the end of their relationship, which she alleged was no longer “exclusive.”

“But then again, he’s also an adult and he should have thought that through before doing that,” Jacobs explained to Us about Ravenel’s remarks. “So why am I defending him when I should be defending my own character now? You put that out there, you say I’m sleeping with a married man and I’m sleeping with your friend and I hooked up with this other guy and I hooked up with someone on the show, you should have thought that through.”

Jacobs and Ravenel started dating in May 2017 and called it quits in August. The former politician later backtracked on his suggestions that his ex cheated on Wednesday, August 29.

“I have no information that Ashley Jacobs ever cheated on me,” Ravenel tweeted. “In fact as far as I know she has always been true and faithful especially during the really dark times. She didn’t deserve my insinuations to the contrary.”

