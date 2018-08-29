Changing his story? Days after Thomas Ravenel implied that his on-off girlfriend Ashley Jacobs cheated on him, he is clarifying his remarks.

“I have no information that Ashley Jacobs ever cheated on me. In fact as far as I know she has always been true and faithful especially during the really dark times,” the former Southern Charm star tweeted on Wednesday, August 29. “She didn’t deserve my insinuations to the contrary.”

Ravenel, 56, caused a stir on social media on Sunday, August 26, after he posted cryptic tweets about their relationship.

“Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn. I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back,” he tweeted at the time. “After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful / if she could have been true / then I would have been cheated / I would have never known real love.”

The former politician started dating Jacobs in May 2017. The registered nurse told fans that the twosome split during an Instagram Live on August 15. After Ravenel implied she was unfaithful, Jacobs spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the situation, admitting that she spoke to another guy toward the end of their relationship, which was no longer “exclusive” according to Jacobs.

“I should have been more upfront that this guy texts me more than I led him on to believe, but it was all harmless and I told this other guy,” Jacobs explained. “I said, ‘Thomas and I, we’re in a very complicated relationship.’”

She added: “I wish I could do things over, but I can’t. Sometimes you show a tough exterior, but deep down you can’t help but be hard on yourself and tough on yourself and be disappointed in yourself. Or just say, ‘How did I get myself to this place? I’m better than this.’”

Three months after he was accused of sexual assault by two different women, Ravenel announced he would not be a part of season 6 of Southern Charm. Jacobs, for her part, still resides in Charleston, but her role on the show is unknown.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!