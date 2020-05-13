Jenna King’s stint on Southern Charm may have been short-lived, but she made an impression! Craig Conover recently revealed he’s still in touch with the season 1 cast member.

“I actually FaceTimed her at the beginning — whenever Austen [Kroll] and I started to go live [during quarantine] — so, like, three weeks ago? We talk probably every four months,” the 31-year-old Bravo star told the “Daily Dish” podcast on Wednesday, May 13. “Anytime something happens with the show, or we premiere, or it’s announced, she always sends a congratulatory message and that leads to a conversation. But she’s great and I loved her to death and, you know, it just didn’t work out on the show.”

Jenna left Southern Charm after the first season concluded in 2014. She subsequently moved from Charleston for Los Angeles.

“If I’m in LA, I would love to run into her, but right now, we try to keep in touch every few months,” Craig said. “I think Shep [Rose] still talks to her too.”

Cameran Eubanks previously told Bravo that she was “surprised” Jenna didn’t come back for season 2.

“I’ve never really understood what Jenna does in the first place, so I don’t know but she always makes it happen,” she said in May 2019. “And she’s always traveling to some place fabulous on a private jet. She has a way cooler life than me that’s for sure.”

The Bravo series will see another cast shakeup going into season 7 as Cameran announced on Tuesday, May 12, that she will not be back. Production on the latest season of the show was forced to shut down in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a bummer with this unprecedented situation but it really felt like we got back to our roots. It’s very organic and transparent,” Craig told Decider about the shutdown in April. “[After] having such a long break, everyone kinda came in full steam ahead, so it was pretty wild and a lot of drama. Everyone basically kept what was going on in their lives and the cameras showed up and started to catch all the drama that happens in our everyday life. It was really good.”

Southern Charm also stars Kathryn Dennis, Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner. While there is fan speculation that Naomie and Chelsea also opted not to return, Bravo has yet to publicly comment on the casting news.