Southern Charm‘s Shep Rose is officially off the market!

The 40-year-old Bravo star was rumored to be dating Taylor Ann Green earlier this year and his new gal pal finally confirmed their relationship via Instagram on Sunday, May 18. “I guess the secret is out. P.s. Those bruises are from surfing.. I promise,” Taylor teased alongside a photo of the two getting cozy during a day at the beach. Shortly after posting, Taylor swapped the flirty caption for something a little more family-friendly. “We’re just promoting the hat 🤙🏽,” she wrote, tagging the reality TV personality’s Shep Gear brand.

Less than one month before taking their romance public, Taylor attempted to set the record straight about her relationship with the South Carolina native. “Shep and I are great friends, loving spending time and laughing together,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in April, adding that she was “looking forward” to seeing what season 7 of the reality show would bring.

Taylor has previously posted — and later deleted — a handful of photos with her new man before apparently confirming she and Shep are together. “Shep looks like Stu from Rugrats,” she wrote on March 6 alongside a photo of her giving Shep a kiss on the cheek. The following month, she documented a trip the twosome took to a local Charleston pizzeria.

“Dear diary, day 83: Picking up pizza for the 82nd time. We gave up on nutrition after effing up the eggplant salad on day 1,” she captioned the post. “#QuaratineHasntKilledUsYet.”

Production for the seventh season of the Bravo series began in February but was put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic continued to grow more severe. “It’s a bummer with this unprecedented situation but it really felt like we got back to our roots. It’s very organic and transparent,” Shep’s costar Craig Conover told Decider during an interview in April. “[After] having such a long break, everyone kinda came in full steam ahead, so it was pretty wild and a lot of drama.”

Though cameras aren’t currently rolling on the Southern Charm cast, the drama has still continued offscreen. Earlier this month, Cameran Eubanks revealed she would not be returning to the show — but denied that “insidious rumors” about her marriage to Jason Wimberly had anything to do with her exit.

“You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck,” Eubanks wrote in a statement via Instagram on May 13, defending her husband against cheating allegations. “What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me. … I can’t get too upset though because this is what you sign up for when you put your life on reality TV … and why I’m getting out of it now.”