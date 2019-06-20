Bravolebrities, Kardashians, MTV stars, oh my! Shep Rose did not hold back while playing Us Weekly’s reality TV dating game, “Real Love” — even admitting he kissed Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay!

“I like Scheana … We went out and had a good time, and we may or may not have kissed,” the 38-year-old Southern Charm star dished, noting that the moment was “PG-13.”

Shep has also spent time with fellow Pump Rules star Kristen Doute. “I know Kristen. She’s great,” he told Us. “I’ve not had any romantic interludes with her, but we have had a lot of fun. I wouldn’t rule it out.”

If it came down to Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Shep told Us he would pick the 23-year-old model.

“She’s very, very lovely and tall. I like that. I don’t know who she dates though. I don’t know if I’m her type,” he said. “They love athletes, don’t they? Goodness gracious. I was OK in high school with basketball. Maybe she wants to give it a chance.”

Potential romances with Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps are off the table, however.

“I mean, no offense, but I think the cultural differences between Charleston and Jersey Shore are insurmountable,” Shep told Us about JWoww.

As for Luann, whom he mistook for one of the Desperate Housewives, Shep is concerned about the age difference. “I’m not being an ageist … She’s not going to rob the cradle with me,” he quipped.

For more from Shep — including any romance between him and his costars Danni Baird and Landon Clements — watch the video above.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!