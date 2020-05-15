You can take the girl out of Charleston … but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t keep up with the drama! Southern Charm alums Landon Clements and Ashley Jacobs couldn’t help but weigh in on Cameran Eubanks’ controversial season 7 exit.

Cameran, who has been a full-time cast member on the Bravo series since the 2014 premiere, shocked fans when she announced she quit the show on Tuesday, May 12. The following day, the 36-year-old reality TV personality shut down speculation that she left because of rumors that her husband, Jason Wimberly, had an affair.

“It has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles are being written … some of which pertain to my marriage,” Cameran wrote on Wednesday, May 13, via Instagram. “You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck. What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me.”

Rebecca Leigh Wash, who was alleged to be the other woman, then came out and denied even knowing Cameran and Jason.

“These hurtful accusations are blatant unfounded lies that have shaken me to my core. I am not a religious follower of Southern Charm, but as a makeup artist and resident of the Charleston area, it is impossible to not know who the cast of the show is. I have never laid eyes or interacted with Jason Wimberly, Cameran, or anyone in their beautiful family other than on television,” she wrote via Instagram.

The makeup artist then reacted to reports that Kathryn Dennis was responsible for the allegations. (Us Weekly has reached out to Kathryn for a comment. She has yet to publicly respond to the accusations.)

“The allegations that this rumor was started by Kathryn Dennis are even more hurtful. I met Kathryn one time in July 2018 when I did her makeup for a photo shoot for a local clothing store,” she wrote. “I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since. I have only known her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity, and to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations is dumbfounding, hurtful, and malicious. I am so sorry to the Wimberly family that someone would cut so low as to attack the core tenant of anyone’s life – their family.”

After news of Cameran’s exit broke, Naomie Olindo confirmed that she and Chelsea Meissner were also done with the show. Southern Charm season 7, which hit pause on production in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to star Kathryn, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy and Danni Baird.

