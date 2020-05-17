Shots fired. Thomas Ravenel slammed Cameran Eubanks following the reality star’s sudden departure from Southern Charm.

“I don’t know if Cameron Wimberly’s husband cheated or not, but would any [one] blame him considering her hero in life whom she’d kill to emulate was that lying gold digging fame whore Patricia Altschul,” the Southern Charm alum, 57, wrote via Twitter on Sunday, May 17.

When one user replied, “That’s a really terrible thing to tweet. You’re better than this,” Ravenel responded, “The truth is never terrible. Cameran and Patricia are terrible. Anyone who falls for Bravo editing BS has a very small brain.”

Another fan tweeted, ”Is the speculation that Cameron’s husband cheated on her … She is a cute little s–t, but if she is framing her life in the pomposity we see daily in Patricia’s public face, that can turn many level headed men off … But Thomas how hard is the commercial market hit in your area?”

The former South Carolina treasurer responded, “I’m doing perfectly fine now that liars and losers/trash that are connected to Southern Charm are unconnected to me now. Funny thing is that their appearance on this show is the proudest achievement of their resume.”

Eubanks, 36, announced that she would not return for season 7 of Southern Charm via Instagram on May 12. The South Carolina native joined the Bravo series in 2014.

Fans wondered if Eubanks decided to exit the show due to rumors that her husband, Jason Wimberly, had cheated on her with makeup artist Rebecca Leigh Wash, who denied the allegations. The Bravo personality shut down the speculation via Instagram one day after her initial announcement.

“I was going to make a kind statement about why I decided to leave the show tomorrow,” Eubanks wrote. “However, it has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles are being written … some of which pertain to my marriage.”

She added, “You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck. What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me.”

Ravenel, for his part, appeared on Southern Charm from the show’s premiere in 2014 through season 5. He and his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis, who also appears on the show, share daughter Kensington, 6, and son Saint, 4.

Fans speculated that Dennis, 28, started the cheating rumors but Wash — who claimed she never knew Eubanks and Wimberly— denied her involvement.

“The allegations that this rumor was started by Kathryn Dennis are even more hurtful. I met Kathryn one time in July 2018 when I did her makeup for a photo shoot for a local clothing store,” she wrote. “I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since. I have only known her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity, and to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations is dumbfounding, hurtful, and malicious. I am so sorry to the Wimberly family that someone would cut so low as to attack the core tenant of anyone’s life – their family.”

As for Patricia Altschul, she informed a fan via social media earlier this week that she and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, who serves as an executive producer, and her butler, Michael Kelcourse, will return to the show.

“Michael, Whitney and I will still be around … holding down the fort,” the socialite, 79, wrote.