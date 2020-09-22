Teddi Mellencamp Officially Done With ‘RHOBH’ After Three Seasons

Down a diamond. Teddi Mellencamp will not be part of season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Us Weekly can confirm.

The reality TV star confirmed her exit from the Bravo series via Instagram on Tuesday, September 22.

“You heard it here last Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH. Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go.”

“Hey guys, just here hanging with baby Dove,” she said as she took a dig at commenters who called her boring. “I don’t want to bore you but I figured I got to give you a little update on what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…’ Nah, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am.”

“Of course, when I got the news I was sad” she continued. “It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without, you know, the show. That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In.”

“I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead and, you know what, I’m pretty busy with this little nugs,” she said as she leaned into her baby. “So thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I’ll see you soon.”

The 39-year-old accountability coach and daughter of John Mellencamp joined RHOBH in 2017. She was featured on seasons 8, 9 and 10 of the Beverly Hills franchise.

News of Teddi’s exit comes amid controversy surrounding her All In by Teddi accountability program. After Kyle Richards defended her bestie’s business during a Twitter feud with Camille Grammer, Teddi fired back at various accusations from people who claimed they participated in the program. (Allegations included being limited to 500-1,000 calories a day, being kicked out of the program for not completing at least one hour of cardio exercise a day and having to sign an NDA.)

“The entire reason I started All In is to help others feel good. Now when strangers on social media are reaching out to my coaches, are reaching out to clients and saying hateful things because of something they know nothing about, it hurts me,” Teddi began on the September 17 episode of her “Teddi Tea Pod with Teddi Mellencamp” podcast. “When I see that happiness trying to be dimmed by strangers on the internet, trying to derail other people’s happiness, it makes me feel bad for the world we live in.”

Teddi, who has been open about her own weight loss journey, went on to address several of the accusations made about All In.

“We would never encourage anyone to starve. Every person has different needs, different goals, and we focus on clean eating. … We do allow protein. We allow lean protein. Also, so many vegetables are protein-rich,” she explained, noting that All In was created based on “actual, lived experience.”

Teddi also addressed claims that the program may be triggering for someone who has struggled with an eating disorder in the past as All In requires sending photos of the scale on your coach. “We use the scale as a measurement tool, so it’s not a punishment, it’s not anything like that. Because our entire business is over text message, we have to have a way to measure your accountability,” she said, acknowledging that the program may not be right for everyone.

As far as All In’s consent forms, Teddi said the document “protects [the client] as much it protects us.” She added, “I originally had an NDA because when I first started the show, people were signing up solely because they wanted to talk to me.”

Teddi got emotional before the podcast wrapped.

“There are times where you are seriously like, ‘Gosh, I just want to cry myself to sleep right now. This is really hard,'” she said. “If you know your why and you know your purpose is good, then you’re going to be OK. That’s how I feel. I am sad. I am emotional. I hate to see hate… I have the ability to know this is going to be OK. I am going to be OK.”