Not today! Denise Richards denied ever saying that her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Teddi Mellencamp will never achieve the fame that her father, John Mellencamp, has had.

“Grown ass woman stooping to that level… sorry… I never said you live in your dad’s shadow. Ever,” the Wild Things star, 49, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 23. “I don’t care what you were told.”

During the Wednesday, July 22, episode of the Bravo reality series, Brandi Glanville told Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Teddi, 39, that Denise had allegedly talked behind their backs and said the accountability coach has been trying to get out of the “Jack and Diane” singer’s shadow.

After the episode aired, Teddi took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a text message she received from John, 68, that read, “I know you are busy living in my shadow but…” He then sent a meme that read, “Dennis Richards – never heard of him.” In response, Teddi wrote, “You know who DENISE is dad. She is the girl who mentions Charlie Sheen every episode. Love you. call you tomorrow.”

When Denise took to Instagram on Thursday to clear the air, she called Brandi’s claim “salacious” and “untrue.”

“I was hurt you felt the need to share a … rumor about my marriage, especially given you are the daughter of a famous father & know what the potential impact could’ve been with my kids & family,” she wrote. “That is all I have ever said about your family. Aka(Dennis).”

But the drama didn’t end there. In the comments section of the Bold and the Beautiful star’s Instagram post, Teddi managed to get in the last word — for now, at least.

“You’re Denise F–king Richards but you sure can’t take a joke,” she wrote. “But since we are doing this, you brought Brandi back in by sharing personal information with her. Not me. You also confirmed you said way worse things about me than living in my Dad’s shadow. Enough with this victim routine Denise.”

Wednesday’s episode of RHOBH was jam-packed with drama, culminating in Brandi’s bombshell allegation that she hooked up with Denise in April 2019, which the actress has repeatedly denied.

“Denise and Aaron [Phypers] are doing great,” a source recently told Us exclusively of the couple, who married in September 2018. “They’re unbothered by upcoming RHOBH story lines or any speculation about their marriage because they know it’s solid.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.