Lisa Rinna may have declared that the season 10 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was “bulls—t” last month, but the actress certainly didn’t hold back while confronting Denise Richards during the three-part special.

During part one of the reunion, which aired on September 2, things got tense when Lisa, 57, confronted Denise, 49, about “liking” mean tweets about the cast.

“Have you seen how the fans have come at us?” the Melrose Place alum asked Denise. ”I hope you have.”

Erika Jayne was quick to have Lisa’s back. ”Of course she did. She ‘liked’ it. She ‘liked’ a couple of comments.”

Denise has been at odds with her castmates since she expressed concern about the women discussing threesomes at a dinner party near her daughters, Sami, 16, and Lola, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. After Erika, 49, argued on the show that teenagers know more than their parents think they do about sex, Denise “liked” a tweet about how the Chicago star should apologize to Sami and Lola for implying they’ve had threesomes.

Bravo then showed the tweet in question, which read, “Absolutely fired @LisaRinna. She’s not only a bully but she claims she’s not racist. There’s proof in photos and this says otherwise. Go pat your [p—s] somewhere else and take Erika Jayne with you. Has @ErikaJayne apologized to Sami and Lola yet??? Or to @Denise_Richards?”

During the reunion, Denise alleged that she only “liked” the post because of the part about Erika.

“Lisa, that’s not true,” Denise pleaded. “The tweet that I ‘liked’ was in reference to Erika. … That’s the truth. I deleted it right away.”

Lisa then claimed that Bravo made her “unlike” the post.

“Denise, you ‘liked the tweet, and in liking’ the tweet, it says everything,” Lisa said. ”And again, you did it in a public forum. You ‘liked’ a tweet like that that was so vile and so nasty, you knew exactly what you were doing. Don’t you f—k around and lie to me about that.”

Part two of the RHOBH reunion airs on Bravo September 9 t 9 p.m. ET.

