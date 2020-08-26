It’s no surprise that Denise Richards is in the hot seat during the season 10 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

“You guys are so vicious, you really are, it’s actually kind of and mean,” the 49-year-old Wild Things star tells her costars — Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke — in the teaser for the virtual reunion.

In the trailer, released by Bravo on Wednesday, August 26, Lisa, 55, appears to be coming for Denise the hardest, telling her castmate to “f—king shut up” and stop lying.

“You bring up your husband’s penis almost every show!” Lisa declares. “The whole f–king world knows about Denise’s husband going and getting a happy ending from, like, a 100-year-old woman.”

Denise has been at odds with her costars ever since Brandi Glanville alleged that the two women had an affair when the Celebrity Big Brother alum visited the actress on set in April 2019. While Brandi has attempted to prove the alleged hookup with NSFW details and text messages during season 10, Denise has repeatedly denied ever cheating on husband Aaron Phypers.

“I feel that the cover-up is worse than the crime,” Lisa tells Denise in the teaser.

She subsequently accuses Denise of threatening her.

“If you want to play this game, we can do it,” the Bold and the Beautiful actress quips.

At the end of the trailer, Denise is seen walking away from her computer with tears in her eyes and notes in her hand.

“Did she leave?” Kyle asks.

After Teddi confirms she walked away, Erika mouths, “What the f—k.”

Part one of the three-part RHOBH reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, September 2, at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through for the biggest takeaways from the reunion trailer: