A company enemy? Brandi Glanville claimed Heather Locklear sent her support as she feuded with Denise Richards on season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 58-year-old Melrose Place alum’s name came up when Andy Cohen asked Glanville, 47, if any “non Beverly Hills Bravolebrities” have reached out to declare they are “team Brandi” on the Wednesday, September 9, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Heather just reached out to me and said, ‘Thank you’ with a bunch of hearts and prayers [emojis],” Glanville said. “It just made me feel like I was bringing this side of Denise out for everyone to see and I wrote back, ‘The truth always comes out,’ and she wrote a bunch more hearts.”

The “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast host then revealed she invited Locklear to join her on WWHL, but she declined.

“And then I said, ‘Hey you should be on Watch What Happens Live with me’ and she said, ‘I’ve already had a cease and desist from Denise, so I’m not going to do it,’” Glanville claimed.

Richards, 49, previously made headlines for sending Glanville legal paperwork after the Celebrity Big Brother alum alleged that the two women had an affair in April 2019. The Wild Things star, for her part, has maintained that she never slept with Glanville or cheated on her husband, Aaron Phypers.

“I did not have an affair. … If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it,” she told the Washington Post in July.

Hours before Glanville’s appearance on WWHL aired, news broke that Richards wouldn’t be back for season 11 of the Bravo show. After a rep for the actress confirmed the news to Variety, Glanville revealed that she pretaped her chat with Cohen on Tuesday, September 8. She also tweeted, “The word of the night is calculated #timing. #Are you f–king kidding me.”

Locklear, meanwhile, has a rocky past with Richards too. The two women had a falling out in 2008 after the Bold and the Beautiful star started seeing Locklear’s ex-husband Richie Sambora.

“I was no longer friends with Heather months before Richie and I got together,” Richards told Redbook magazine at the time. “I don’t want to say what caused the split, but she and I weren’t even speaking then. It wasn’t ever like we’d be shopping and go back to her house and I’d flirt with her husband. Yes, I got together with Heather’s soon-to-be ex-husband, but no, I didn’t have an affair with him. If Heather and I had been friends at that time, I would never have crossed that line. But we weren’t. The friendship was not salvageable, and in the beginning, Richie and I just talked as friends because we were dealing with similar situations. We never planned for anything to happen.”

She added: “But in my heart, I know I did not break up their marriage. If either Richie or I had felt our marriages were fixable, we wouldn’t have crossed that line. … I definitely fell in love with him. That would have been a big price to pay for just some rebound fling.”

Richards and Sambora ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 2012. She married Phypers in 2012.