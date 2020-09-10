Not happy. Brandi Glanville seemingly responded to Denise Richards‘ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills departure ahead of season 11.

“The word of the night is calculated #timing,” the 47-year-old reality TV personality tweeted after the news broke. “#Are you f–king kidding me.”

In a second tweet, Glanville confirmed that she pretaped her Wednesday, September 9, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, September 8.

News of Richards’ RHOBH exit came hours before part two of the season 10 reunion of the Bravo series aired on Wednesday. At the time, the 49-year-old actress’ rep confirmed to Variety that she wouldn’t be on the show next season — after being a cast member for two seasons.

The news also came amid drama between Glanville and Richards, after the Drinking and Dating author claimed that she had sex with The Bold and The Beautiful actress.

Throughout season 10, Richards has found her herself in the hot seat, but has maintained that she never had an affair with her costar, nor did she cheat on husband Aaron Phypers.

Glanville, however, insists that the two slept together when she visited Richards on her movie set in April 2019.

“I had been out with her and [her husband] Aaron and I knew that they have, like, an understanding, like she could be with girls if she wanted to,” Glanville revealed during a July episode of RHOBH, when speaking to Kyle Richards about the alleged sexual encounter. “The first night we met, something happened.”

According to the Salinas, California, native, she was going to get her own room but Denise told her not to, instead promising a rollaway bed in her room.

“There was no rollaway bed and so I just slept in the bed with Denise,” Glanville continued, claiming the two then had sex. “I was uncomfortable. The kids were downstairs and we were in the loft and there was no door. And I just couldn’t get into it.”

After the July episode aired, Glanville told Us Weekly exclusively that she was “not lying” when she talked about her alleged hookup.

“People can say whatever they want to say,” she told Us at the time. “Listen, it doesn’t matter because I know my truth and the truth is setting me free right now because I don’t have to keep this f—king secret anymore.”

A source told Us, however, that Glanville had her own room on the aforementioned trip and that Denise’s’ husband was present on set. The Drinking and Tweeting author’s story contradicts the source’s claims, with Glanville telling Us that she “never even saw” Phypers, 47, during her visit.

“He knew I was coming and he knew I was there,” the former model claimed to Us. “The morning after … I was just kind of in shock by it. And she continued to be really nice to me. And she would text me to check in but she was just very unavailable, she definitely hit it and quit it. So I was like, ‘Oh s—t, this bitch.’”