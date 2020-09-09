Denise Richards Calls ‘Success’ the ‘Sweetest Revenge’ After ‘RHOBH’ Drama

Seeing the bigger picture! After her love life became the focus of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10, Denise Richards celebrated a milestone in her marriage to Aaron Phypers.

“Happy 2nd Anniversary my ❤️,” the actress, 49, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 8. “So blessed & grateful to have you as my soul mate, twin flame, partner in crime, confidant, best friend, lover, best daddy to Eloise, & our menagerie of beautiful furry misfits, best step dad ever, most supportive of my career, I know my mom brought us together & I couldn’t imagine going through this beautiful journey with anyone other than you. I love you so much.”

While Richards was focused on her special day, countless fans flooded the comments section of her post with questions about the Bravo reality series and the aftermath of Brandi Glanville’s bombshell claim that she hooked up with the Bold and the Beautiful star in April 2019.

“How are you handling The Mean Girls of Beverly Hills?” one Instagram user asked, to which Richards responded, “Happiness & success is the sweetest revenge.”

The Wild Things star also hit back at a troll who accused her of “trying to change [her] image” on social media. “Posting so much? Change my image? Um no… I am who I am perhaps don’t follow me,” she replied.

Richards married Phypers, 47, in September 2018, nearly 12 years after finalizing her divorce from Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares daughters Sam, 16, and Lola, 15. She is also the mother of Eloise, 9, whom she adopted in June 2011 as a single mother.

After RHOBH season 10 premiered in April, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Richards and Phypers were “unbothered” by the story line involving the former model’s alleged affair with Glanville, 47.

“Denise and Aaron are doing great,” the source said at the time. “They’re better than ever. They are really great together … They know [their marriage is] solid.”

Richards has repeatedly denied that she slept with the former Bravo personality and has an open marriage. In a July episode, she begged the network, “Please do not air this. Please. That is not true.”

Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, September 9, at 9 p.m. ET.