Amelia Gray Hamlin opened about her battle with anorexia in a candid new interview, shutting down Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers’ speculation that mom Lisa Rinna is to blame.

“I think the most important thing is you need to want to get better. And I know that this is a difficult one because a lot of people probably don’t and it’s really hard,” the 19-year-old model began on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast on Tuesday, August 25. “[One day] I woke up looking in the mirror and being like, ‘Holy guacamole, you are really skinny and it is very scary.’”

The youngest daughter of Rinna, 57, and Harry Hamlin went on to explain that she once restricted her diet to soup and the master cleanse — drinking lemon water and cayenne pepper — for 25 days. Her parents and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin eventually confronted her about how much weight she lost.

“I woke up one morning at my best friend’s house. My parents, my sister, they’re all outside, like waiting to pick me up. And I’m like, ‘What are you doing here?’ Like it’s Saturday morning. And they’re like, ‘Get in the car. We’re going to UCLA [to get treatment],’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ And in that moment, I was like, ‘I’m going to rebel, like, they’re crazy.’ … We show up, it’s like this really scary old man’s office. … He looked at me and he was like, so yeah, basically at this rate in about four months, you’re going to be 45 pounds and you’re going to be dead.”

The moment was a wakeup call for Amelia.

“I just snapped out of it. Like I was so lucky that I was just like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to be 45 pounds,’” she explained. “I’m not going to be, you know, this type of person, I’m not going to ruin my life because of whatever issues I’m having. You don’t need to be skinny to, like, live your best life. Like it’s either be skinny and die or like happy and be who you are.”

Amelia’s battle with anorexia has been a topic of conversation on RHOBH for years. Most recently, Garcelle Beauvais asked Rinna if she felt like her “nearly naked” Instagram videos contributed to Amelia’s struggles with food.

“I think it just really breaks my heart when people blame it on [my mom] because, you know, it really isn’t her fault that she was born in such a slim figure,” Amelia said on the Dear Media-produced podcast. “And I’m just trying to make sure people aware that, like, you can body-shame a bigger person and you know, that will get more attention versus you can also body-shame a skinnier, slimmer person, [but] that won’t be, you know, something that gets registered in people’s brains as body-shaming.”

For Amelia, Beauvais’ remarks struck a chord even though she’s in recovery. “And then I take it as like, ‘Wow, like, am I that much bigger than my mom to the point where I have to feel bad because she’s so skinny?’” she said.

She added that she’s never met Beauvais.

“I get it that you’re the new Housewife, but like, you don’t need to bring in a story that you probably know nothing about,” Amelia explained. “She’s probably never even read my posts on my story. I’ve never even met her. … So, to bring that up and blame it on my mom, my mom already has to deal with so much blame and guilt.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association at (800) 931-2237.